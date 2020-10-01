Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 31.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 768,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,608 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $15,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,657,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,753,000 after buying an additional 1,417,795 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,630,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,480,000 after purchasing an additional 841,093 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,417,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $4,798,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 205,875 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.29 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

