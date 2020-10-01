Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 215,111 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,111 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $15,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Employers during the second quarter worth $982,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 250,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 124,154 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Employers by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Employers by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $44.90.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.18 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

