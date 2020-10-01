Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,888 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $15,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a current ratio of 31.48. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $43.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. Analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

