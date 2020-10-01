Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,381,000 after buying an additional 241,244 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $11,750,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.77.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LTC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.