Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock Position Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 85,561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Select Medical worth $15,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Select Medical by 17.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 213,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 32,079 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 93.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 49,865 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Select Medical by 462.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 73,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 46.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Select Medical by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

