Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Given New $60.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $60.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PB. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $75.22. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zalman purchased 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 229.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 70,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,252,000 after buying an additional 46,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 645.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 36,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

