11,288 Shares in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 551.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 93,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 101,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $3,391,544.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.