AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OSI Systems worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,305,000 after purchasing an additional 141,570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after buying an additional 115,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after buying an additional 73,522 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 60,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,451,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $77.61 on Thursday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.01.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $263,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,708. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.