Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Position Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 180.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 45,569 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAIN. Truist Financial raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

