Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.43. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $1,639,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $87,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,137.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,676 shares of company stock valued at $13,123,118. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRDM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

