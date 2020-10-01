Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 63.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

GSHD opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 247.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.61. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $115.11.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $1,219,320.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 652,831 shares in the company, valued at $56,084,711.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $238,843.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,422,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 398,412 shares of company stock valued at $38,663,694. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.