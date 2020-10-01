AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,224 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $7,632,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,001,000 after purchasing an additional 77,907 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.12.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.78. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

