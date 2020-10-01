Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 347,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,772 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $16,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,494,000 after acquiring an additional 90,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $125,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.