AQR Capital Management LLC Has $834,000 Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,182 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 470.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $521.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $402.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHN. BidaskClub lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.