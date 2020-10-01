AQR Capital Management LLC Has $834,000 Position in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 63.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $25,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 632,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,731,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 36,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $3,153,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,643,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 398,412 shares of company stock valued at $38,663,694 over the last three months. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSHD opened at $86.59 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $115.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.61.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

