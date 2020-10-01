AQR Capital Management LLC Has $861,000 Holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 180.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $95,000.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAIN. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Evercore ISI raised Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.24.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.