Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $16.43 Million in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,719,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Ovintiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Ovintiv by 16.0% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Ovintiv by 25.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.8% during the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 4.06. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

OVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.26.

Ovintiv Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

