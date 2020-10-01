AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Spire by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Spire by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SR opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. Spire Inc has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $87.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.91.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.51 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. Spire’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

