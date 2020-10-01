Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $269,000 in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,037 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 765,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 231,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 55,336 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 636.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 49,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 46,604 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 41,476 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTLF shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.79 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 19.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $107,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,341.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,650 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

