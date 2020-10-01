Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 5,644 Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 70.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth about $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 58.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $93,000.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $70.27 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

