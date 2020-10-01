Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $275,000 Investment in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,837 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.23 per share, with a total value of $146,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,378. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $714.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.26. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $83.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

