Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 43,078 Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fitbit by 3.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 528,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fitbit by 41.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 379,483 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Fitbit by 48.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 433,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 140,772 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fitbit by 45.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 352,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fitbit by 8.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 94,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Fitbit alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.35 price target on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Shares of FIT opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Fitbit Inc has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $261.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.85 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fitbit Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.