Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $278,000 in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95. Editas Medicine Inc has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. The company’s revenue was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,178.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $522,000. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

