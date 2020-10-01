Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $280,000 in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWE. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $56,759,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.9% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,723,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,784,000 after buying an additional 483,449 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $10,073,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 245.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 293,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $20,388,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WWE shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

In related news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $2,255,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.