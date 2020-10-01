Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $2,713,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 403,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 214.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 44,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.69. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.06 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

