20,284 Shares in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,284 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 659,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 250,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 331,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 155,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFBC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

FFBC stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Director Vince Berta purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,486.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

