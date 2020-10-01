AQR Capital Management LLC Has $966,000 Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,449,000 after buying an additional 173,419 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,846,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,138,000 after buying an additional 42,315 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,605.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,318,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,726,000 after buying an additional 2,182,925 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,209,000 after buying an additional 59,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after buying an additional 60,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of SSD stock opened at $97.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.38. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $104.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $326.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $60,014.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,366.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $99,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,542.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,303 shares of company stock worth $1,205,831. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.