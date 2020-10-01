Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 10,879 Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $669,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 24.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of OPI opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $999.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.18. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.