Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $285,000 in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,251 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.16. Independent Bank Corp has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $87.11.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 26.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

