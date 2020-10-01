Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $285,000 in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,251 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.16. Independent Bank Corp has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $87.11.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 26.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $269,000 in Heartland Financial USA Inc
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $269,000 in Heartland Financial USA Inc
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 5,644 Chart Industries, Inc.
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 5,644 Chart Industries, Inc.
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Commscope Holding Company Inc
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Commscope Holding Company Inc
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $275,000 Investment in Enterprise Financial Services Corp
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $275,000 Investment in Enterprise Financial Services Corp
7,751 Shares in 1st Source Co. Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB
7,751 Shares in 1st Source Co. Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 43,078 Fitbit Inc
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 43,078 Fitbit Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report