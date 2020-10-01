AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,893 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $47.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $503.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.73. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

CTBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Community Trust Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $28,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,466 shares in the company, valued at $239,249.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.