Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Douglas Fambrough bought 10,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,738. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $183,998.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.56. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.27% and a negative return on equity of 79.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

