AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,893 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $47.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $503.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.73. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

CTBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Community Trust Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $28,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,466 shares in the company, valued at $239,249.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

