AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 11,675 Shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Iradimed worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Iradimed during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Iradimed by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 33.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 100.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRMD. BidaskClub lowered Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Iradimed from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Iradimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Iradimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $201,357.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at $271,550.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRMD opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $261.84 million, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. Iradimed Corp has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iradimed Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

