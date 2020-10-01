Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $285,000 in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter worth $422,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Alamo Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alamo Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Alamo Group by 120.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALG opened at $108.03 on Thursday. Alamo Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.99 and a one year high of $132.96. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $268.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total value of $445,219.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,287.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,899 shares of company stock worth $1,074,504. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

