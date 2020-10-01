AQR Capital Management LLC Has $982,000 Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 63.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,426 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 435.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.06.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 35,914 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,800,009.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,823,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,752,516.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $497,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,373.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 420,660 shares of company stock valued at $20,277,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $60.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.