Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 978.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 46,017 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,981,000 after buying an additional 101,964 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after buying an additional 49,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $500.17 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

