AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,537 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of The GEO Group worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in The GEO Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The GEO Group by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEO. ValuEngine cut The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The GEO Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $30,877.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $23,685.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $38,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

