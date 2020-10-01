AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Zendesk by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock opened at $102.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.69. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $93,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $448,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,137 shares of company stock valued at $9,723,658 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.58.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

