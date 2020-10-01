AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 17,823 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,823 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,756,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,873,000 after acquiring an additional 130,954 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 327.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 30.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after acquiring an additional 167,304 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $159.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

