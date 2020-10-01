Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.52. 307,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 609,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Several brokerages have commented on ATOS. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $25.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15).

About Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

