Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stock Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,993 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRG. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $7,098,000. RBS Partners L.P. increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 154.2% during the first quarter. RBS Partners L.P. now owns 594,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 360,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 111.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 216,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,578,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 184,037 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, CFO Brian Robert Dickman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $148,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

SRG stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.21.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

