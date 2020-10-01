Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.06% of InfuSystem as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 31,426 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 16,228 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 387,752 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 100,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $1,326,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,389.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Carrie Lachance bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,504 shares of company stock worth $2,546,283.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

InfuSystem stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

