Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $136,000 Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,644,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after acquiring an additional 301,896 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,350,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after buying an additional 74,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 585,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the period.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $77,664.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,135.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $41,106.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,707 shares of company stock valued at $162,279 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $62.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNDA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

