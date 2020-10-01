Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,312 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,772,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,325,000 after acquiring an additional 77,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,177,000 after acquiring an additional 850,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,810 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,082,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,711,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after acquiring an additional 232,334 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

NYCB stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.