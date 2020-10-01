3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock Position Reduced by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 48,039 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,161,314 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 727,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 125,617 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,601,385 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 367,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $594.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.51. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

