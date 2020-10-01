Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 21,200 Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.06% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,820,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish acquired 118,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $679,589.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory J. Divis acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 163,102 shares of company stock worth $1,018,779 over the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 10.25. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVDL shares. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

