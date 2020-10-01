California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNST. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $126,250,000. Venrock Management V LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $46,796,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,676,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,368,000 after acquiring an additional 668,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $19,950,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNST. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

