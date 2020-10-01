Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Origin Bancorp worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 152,443 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $835,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 26,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41. Origin Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $501.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

