International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,468 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 556.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 2,104,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 86,995.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,636 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 861.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 778,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 672,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 339,600 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGT opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.89. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $16.25.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.61 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded International Game Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.39.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

