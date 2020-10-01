Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $55,000 Position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 805 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $2,822,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $132,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,885 shares of company stock worth $5,182,467. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75. New Relic Inc has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $74.20.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on New Relic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Argus cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

